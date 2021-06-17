Car crashes into Mayfield Heights Subway, no injuries reported

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A car crashed into a Subway restaurant on Mayfield Road Thursday morning after the driver's foot apparently got stuck on the gas pedal, according to Mayfield Heights police.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Mayfield Road.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Officers at the scene told News 5 that it appears the driver's foot got stuck on the gas pedal. No additional information has been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

