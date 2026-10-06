Cleveland baseball community mourns death of former pro pitcher Sam McDowell

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday that former pitcher Sam McDowell has died at age 84.

McDowell, nicknamed “Sudden Sam,” spent the first 11 of his 15 big-league seasons with Cleveland.

He led the American League in strikeouts four times while playing for Cleveland and was named to six All-Star teams.

The Cleveland Guardians released the following statement:

“The Cleveland Guardians family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of the great pitchers in baseball history, Sam McDowell. Sam spent eleven of his fifteen seasons in a Cleveland uniform as one of the game’s most feared hurlers. A strikeout king. He was a cherished member of our Alumni Ambassador program and loved sharing stories with our fans when he visited Progressive Field. Most importantly, Sam’s life was a story of redemption. After extensive education and training, Sam was a counselor for athletes suffering from addiction and depression. We send our condolences to the entire McDowell family, as well as his many teammates and other organizations impacted by his career,” said Bob DiBiasio, Guardians SVP/Public Affairs.

After retirement, McDowell struggled with alcohol addiction, but overcame it and earned a degree in sports psychology and addiction.

He then spent years counseling other athletes suffering from addiction and depression.

McDowell was inducted into the Cleveland Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.