Cleveland Heights celebrates new affordable housing community, bringing partners and residents together

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Wednesday, the Cleveland Heights community celebrated as Nobility Court, a new affordable housing development, officially cut the ribbon on its $15 million project, which brings 52 apartment units and ground-floor commercial space to the Noble Road Business District.
The project, years in the making, came together with private, public, nonprofit and resident support, said Rev. Dr. Jimmie Hicks Jr., executive director of Start Right Community Development, which has an ownership stake in the affordable housing development.
“We had several meetings at the church. We created a focus group who began to help with the design. This is the result of the design that the residents came together. If you notice there is a coffee shop in the front, a space for one. That can’t be a beauty salon, that can’t be a barber shop, that can’t be anything other than what the community wanted," Hicks Jr. said.
The development was built on land the city formerly owned.
Online floor plans list rents ranging from $419 to $554. The development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom options, as well as a variety of community amenities, including a fitness center and computer lab.
The apartments are open to anyone earning between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income in Cleveland Heights.
Hicks said to expect more investment in the future.
“This is only the first step. We are committed to revitalizing the entire Noble Nela Business District,” Hicks said.
Most of the units have been spoken for, but those interested in learning more are encouraged to call Nobility Court’s office at (216) 710-3270 or visit the development’s website.
TWG Development developed Nobility Court, and STUDIO Architecture designed it.
Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.