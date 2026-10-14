Cleveland Heights celebrates new affordable housing community, bringing partners and residents together

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Wednesday, the Cleveland Heights community celebrated as Nobility Court, a new affordable housing development, officially cut the ribbon on its $15 million project, which brings 52 apartment units and ground-floor commercial space to the Noble Road Business District.

News 5 Cleveland The $15 million project brought 52 new apartment units to land formerly owned by the City of Cleveland Heights.

The project, years in the making, came together with private, public, nonprofit and resident support, said Rev. Dr. Jimmie Hicks Jr., executive director of Start Right Community Development, which has an ownership stake in the affordable housing development.

News 5 Cleveland Leaders said the project would not have been possible without partnerships among public, private, nonprofit and resident groups.

“We had several meetings at the church. We created a focus group who began to help with the design. This is the result of the design that the residents came together. If you notice there is a coffee shop in the front, a space for one. That can’t be a beauty salon, that can’t be a barber shop, that can’t be anything other than what the community wanted," Hicks Jr. said.

News 5 Cleveland A coffee shop is planned for the ground floor of Nobility Court.

The development was built on land the city formerly owned.

Online floor plans list rents ranging from $419 to $554. The development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom options, as well as a variety of community amenities, including a fitness center and computer lab.

News 5 Cleveland A computer lab is one of the community spaces inside Nobility Court.

The apartments are open to anyone earning between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income in Cleveland Heights.

Hicks said to expect more investment in the future.

“This is only the first step. We are committed to revitalizing the entire Noble Nela Business District,” Hicks said.

Most of the units have been spoken for, but those interested in learning more are encouraged to call Nobility Court’s office at (216) 710-3270 or visit the development’s website.

TWG Development developed Nobility Court, and STUDIO Architecture designed it.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.