Cleveland Heights police recover stolen vehicle with 3 children inside

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A stolen vehicle with three children inside was recovered and the children found safe after an incident that occurred Friday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Randor Road for report of a stolen vehicle.

Once on scene, officers learned that the vehicle had been taken from the driveway of a home and there were three young children inside.

Police said a nanny had just loaded the children into the vehicle and was nearby when a man got in the driver's side and drove away with a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 7-month old still inside.

Around 15 minutes later, police received word that the vehicle had been located on East 113th Street near St. Clair Avenue. Residents in the area told police they saw a man exit the vehicle and flee the scene, leaving the children in the vehicle.

The children were unharmed during the incident, police said.

Police said the residents who witnessed the man flee the vehicle remained with the children to ensure their well-being.

The man who stole the vehicle remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-321-1234.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.