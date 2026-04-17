Cleveland Heights-University Heights student dies from medical emergency after athletic practice

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights community is mourning after one of its high school students died Thursday after having a medical emergency during athletic practice.

The district isn't releasing specifics regarding the student or what happened, but said social workers and counselors were available Friday for students and staff who needed support.

Superintendent Liz Kirby provided News 5 with the following statement:

"I am heartbroken to inform our community that on April 16, a Heights High School student passed away following a medical emergency during a school athletic practice. We are not sharing the student’s name or further details at this time in order to respect the family’s privacy.



Right now, we are focused on ensuring that our students and staff have the tools and supports they need to grieve and heal. Today, April 17, Heights High School and district social workers, counselors, and administrators were available throughout the building to support students and staff. We will continue to ensure support is available over the coming days and weeks.



We are incredibly grateful to the greater Heights community for their outpouring of kindness. We continue to keep the student’s loved ones in our thoughts during this unimaginably difficult time."