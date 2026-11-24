CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving travel is expected to increase slightly at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this year, even as national projections point to an end to a three-year streak of record-breaking holiday travel.

The airport expects more than 180,000 passengers from Wednesday through Monday, about 10,000 more than during the same period last year.

Travelers were in good spirits Tuesday morning, with many getting an early start on their holiday trips.

News 5 Cleveland Josh Robinson said it was important to get a head start on his Thanksgiving travel plans.

Josh Robinson was heading to Sarasota, Florida, to be with family after coming to Cleveland for work.

“So, some sunshine and maybe some sand,” I asked him.

“Absolutely,” Robinson said.

Daniel Shapiro was traveling to New York to enjoy Thanksgiving with relatives.

“What are you looking forward to most?” I asked him.

“Being with family and everybody being together and having a good time. And just watching the kids run around,” Shapiro said.

He was excited about leaving town before the airports got too busy.

Another traveler I spoke to was catching a flight to Punta Cana. She said flying is convenient, and she had no worries about her trip.

News 5 Cleveland News 5 Anchor Damon Maloney speaking with a traveler leaving Cleveland ahead of Thanksgiving.

Megan O'Connell, assistant director of marketing, communications and guest experience at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, said the airport's slight increase in passenger numbers could be tied to additional flight options and seating capacity.

"Our air service team has been out there securing new flights and additional seat capacity for the airport — so that could be contributing to some of that," O'Connell said.

Nationally, AAA does not expect Thanksgiving travel to set a new record this year, ending a three-year run of record-breaking holiday travel.

Volatile gas prices and domestic airfares that are up 17% are among the factors contributing to the outlook.

I asked Cleveland airport officials whether they have received any information from the federal government about potential tech outages, given the recent nationwide FAA ground stop and separate airline tech disruptions.

“We don’t know of anything as of right now. We haven’t received anything from our airline partners,” O’Connell said.

I followed up, asking whether anything has come from the government, to which O’Connell said, “Nothing so far."

The airport is encouraging travelers to download their airline’s app to receive important updates about delays, cancellations and more.

The busiest day at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expected to be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, followed by the day before Thanksgiving.

O’Connell said it’s still recommended that travelers arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. She said arriving any earlier can create unnecessary congestion.

In terms of packing, she said, “Starting with an empty bag helps ensure you're not unintentionally bringing prohibited items to the airport, which can slow down the screening process for both you and your fellow travelers.”

The airport is also reminding people about its Hangout Pass program, which allows approved guests to go through security and spend additional time with departing or arriving passengers.

“Thanksgiving is one of the few times of the year when everyone's together, and sometimes those holiday weekends go by a little too quickly,” O’Connell said. "With an approved pass, you can go through security with your loved ones, sit down and have a meal together -- and accompany them all the way to their departure gate or meet somebody at the gate who's arriving on an inbound flight.”

The airport said it can be a busy and stressful time for travelers and staff, but workers are there to serve the public.

“This is a really dedicated group of employees here at the airport,” O’Connell said. “We are here for you.”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.