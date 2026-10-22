Cleveland Metroparks Zoo opens new Primate Forest after 2-year renovation

CLEVELAND — Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officially opened its new Primate Forest following a two-year renovation that transformed the former Rainforest exhibit.

Guests lined up to be the first to experience the new space. Many had cellphones in their hands to document the moment.

As visitors walk through the doors, they experience innovative projection-mapping technology that transforms the space into a forest ecosystem, complete with various sights and sounds.

News 5 Cleveland Guests snapped photos and took videos documenting the opening day.

Andrew Davis visits the zoo regularly and said the wait was worth it.

“I think what they’re doing is great,” Davis said. “It’s for the care of the animals — it’s for their longevity, and it’s more space for them — versus where they were.”

More than 60 animal species call the Primate Forest home. The exhibit features new animals and familiar ones, including langurs, otters, cats and birds, all in enhanced habitats designed to encourage natural behaviors.

Taking center stage are the orangutans, who, for the first time, have access to an outdoor habitat. On opening day, they were enjoying the sunshine and playtime — especially the baby.

News 5 Cleveland Orangutans at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now have an outdoor habitat to enjoy.

“They’re enamored with us as much as we’re enamored with them. And the new enclosure — it’s awesome,” said Dayna Polk Vachek, who traveled from Akron with her husband, Jake.

“I love conservation. We share 96.4% of our DNA with the orangutan. They are critically endangered,” Dayna said. “So what Cleveland Zoo is doing not only with the new habitat, but with conservation as a whole for the primates, it’s exciting. It’s the best of the best. I don’t think you can ask for anything better. They’ve got a view of everyone and everything and night and day from their last enclosure at the rainforest.”

The orangutans also have access to a new two-story dayroom that connects their indoor and outdoor habitats. The space gives guests a closer look at some of the animals’ training and care, which typically takes place behind the scenes.

“We’ve been seeing it under construction for the last couple of years, so it’s really cool to finally get to be here,” Jake said.

There’s plenty more to explore, including a theater, hands-on learning spaces and a play area for children.

The opening marks the completion of the first phase of the Primate Forest, a $70 million investment.

A planned second phase will include gorillas, bringing the project’s total cost to about $120 million.

For more information, visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s website.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.