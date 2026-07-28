Cleveland Public Library contract negotiations stall; workers plan to deliver strike notice

CLEVELAND — Next month, Cleveland Public Library workers plan to strike if they don't receive what they're calling a fair contract, according to the union representing them.

On Monday, the SEIU District 1199 said it delivered a strike notice to the Cleveland Public Library, stating that unless a tentative agreement is reached, a strike will start on Aug. 26.

According to the union, workers have been bargaining with the library over a contract for the last eight months, across more than 30 sessions. Workers voted to strike earlier this month. Since the vote, workers have had four more bargaining sessions with the Library to no avail.

"We do not want a strike—we want a fair contract,” said Vanessa Dalesandro, regional director of SEIU District 1199. “The truth is simple: library workers deserve respect, they deserve a fair contract, and they deserve a Library administration that values the people who keep this library system running every day. Whether we avoid a strike is a decision that ultimately rests with library leadership."

The union said there are three more bargaining sessions scheduled to happen before workers plan to strike on Aug. 26.

The Cleveland Public Library sent the following statement:

"Cleveland Public Library remains committed to reaching a fair and sustainable contract with SEIU District 1199 that supports our employees and ensures the Library's long-term strength. Negotiations are ongoing, with three additional bargaining sessions scheduled through August. The Library has plans in place to maintain essential operations should a strike occur. Our focus remains on reaching an agreement at the bargaining table and avoiding any disruption to library services for the community we serve."

