CLEVELAND — On Monday, Cleveland City Council approved a rate increase for Cleveland Public Power customers. The increases will be phased in over three years, with the additional revenue intended to help maintain the utility's infrastructure and keep up with rising operating costs.

Under the ordinance, starting in January 2027, Cleveland Public Power customers will see a new monthly fixed customer charge of $2 in 2027, increasing to $4 in 2028 and $5 in 2029.

In addition, a residential customer using approximately 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month could see their total monthly electric bill increase by $1.48 in 2027, $7.58 in 2028, and $13.15 in 2029 during the summer months, compared with 2026 rates.

The average household using about 500 kilowatt-hours per month will see its electric bill increase by $1.55 in 2027, $7.05 in 2028 and $11.93 in 2029 during the winter months, compared with 2026 rates.

Cleveland Public Power says the new rates are based on a study examining the costs of maintaining its infrastructure and keeping up with rising operating expenses.

In a statement, CPP said:

“Cleveland Public Power (CPP) completed a rate study for 2027-2029 that reviewed the anticipated expenses needed to preserve a healthy financial position, maintain its infrastructure, and keep pace with rising operating costs.

The findings of the rate study provided the basis for CPP’s rate proposal, which went through an extensive review and was approved by Cleveland City Council on November 16, 2026. In 2027, the average CPP customer using 500 kWh will see an increase of less than $2 per month. The increase is effective January 1, 2027.

CPP is committed to providing customers with reliable service at an affordable price. CPP’s rates are and will continue to be among the lowest of its peers.

CPP offers assistance programs to help income-eligible customers with the cost of their electric bills."

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.