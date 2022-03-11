Cleveland Taxpayer Assistance Center opens for special face-to-face Saturday session

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) will offer face-to-face help without an appointment on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Normally the center is only open during the weekdays, but it’s opening doors to residents who can’t schedule an appointment during regular hours. The center is located at 1240 East 9th St.

"We’re opening this Saturday to offer help for people that can’t schedule an appointment during regular hours," said IRS Spokesperson Luis D. Garcia. "Work and other obligations can sometimes make it hard for people to handle their taxes during our regular business hours."

Taxpayers can get their questions answered about a tax bill or help resolve a tax issue. If someone at the center isn’t available to help with a certain question, residents will receive a referral for these services.

The following services will be available at the center:

Child tax credit

Online account assistance

Individual Taxpayer identification

IRS Identity Theft Victim Assistance

Payments

Refunds

Tax Law

Transcripts

Foreign language interpreters will also be available. The IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need to sign language interpreter services.

For those who plan on coming to the help session, individuals should bring their current government photo ID, social security card, IRS letters and requested documents and bank account information. More info on how to prepare can be found here.

No tax return preparation will be available at the IRS TAC. Any individual or family earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software available at IRS.gov.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.