'Come for the paczki, stay for the party.' Rudy's rolls out new Parma Bicentennial paczki

PARMA, Ohio — A beloved local bakery is helping the city of Parma celebrate its 200th birthday with an iconic limited-time sweet treat.

Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery is officially bringing back paczki starting Wednesday, April 29.

But this time with a special twist.

The bakery is unveiling its “Bicentennial Paczki,” known as "The Greenbrier," in honor of Parma’s original name when it was a small township.

The one-of-a-kind pastry features a berry filling inside and is topped with pink powdered sugar.

Owner Lidia Trempe says it is "a nod to Parma’s signature flair," which includes its well-known pink flamingos.

To mark the special occasion, Rudy’s is hosting a release party beginning at 10 a.m., featuring live polka, decorations, and a community celebration.

“Come for the paczki, stay for the party. This is family. We are Parma. And there's nothing more Parma than Rudy's and paczki," Trempe said.

City leaders and members of “We Are Parma Proud" will all be on hand.

The Greenbrier paczki is part of a larger collaboration called the “Six Ps of Parma."

It's a bicentennial culinary initiative highlighting local businesses across Parma.

Participating partners include Rudy’s, State Meats, Napoleon’s, Schnitz Ale Brewery, Stancato’s, and Breads and Beyond.

Together, they’ve created themed foods centered around the “Six Ps”: paczki, pierogi, pizza, pint, pasta, and pastry.

Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate Parma’s history while supporting local small businesses.

The limited-edition paczki will only be available for two weeks, giving residents a second chance to enjoy the popular treat outside of traditional Paczki Day.

Officials encourage the community to stop by, celebrate, and take part in the festivities throughout.