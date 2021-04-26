Community shows the love back to Chagrin Falls fire marshal, a veteran, battling leukemia

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Chagrin Falls community is coming together to show support and give back to the fire marshal, who is an armed forces veteran, and who has given so much to his community.

A Purple Heart recipient who served two tours in Iraq, Jim Finley was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

News 5 first introduced him to viewers in September 2020 when he raised money to restore a boat to teach other veterans how to sail. Now after helping countless others, the community is returning the love.

A Gofundme was created for Finley to help him and his family as he battles the most important fight of his life.

“There’s a saying in Jim’s beloved Chagrin Falls — it takes a Village. Our Village. Today, we’re all that village. To come together and support Jim and Beth. A man who has selflessly helped others for most of his adult life, from serving in the Iraq War, then as a firefighter turned Fire Marshal, a role he took after surviving a suicide attack in Iraq,” organizers of the gofundme said.

So far, over $63,000 has been raised.

The goal is to raise $86,400 to help. Click here if you would like to donate.

