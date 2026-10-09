Cuyahoga County asks voters to approve Health and Human Services levy increase

CLEVELAND — This November, the Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services is asking voters to approve an increase to its levy to help continue funding essential services.

Issue 11, if passed, would renew the existing 4.2-mill levy and add a new 2.5-mill levy for 10 years. The increase would cost property owners an additional $87.50 for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

The funding would go directly toward health and human services programs that support many of the 1.3 million residents across the county, including seniors, children and those who are homeless.

“We are keeping seniors safe in their homes so they can stay at home and live independently. We have mental health, addiction services, medical care that covers pretty much everybody, anyone that's in need,” said Yvonne Conwell, Cuyahoga County Councilwoman and Health and Human Services.

Conwell said last year alone, Health and Human Services served approximately 500,000 county residents. The programs are funded in part by federal dollars and the county levy. Now, county leaders are asking voters to renew and increase the levy, citing rising costs due to inflation and the possibility of federal funding cuts.

“The costs are continuously rising, and so county council's job, me and my colleagues, is to put it on the ballot, not to say, you know, that you have to do it, but we're letting you know why it's so important,” Conwell said.

For voters, the proposed increase brings mixed feelings.

“I would vote no unless everything were to level out. You know everybody is on certain income, and with everything going up and the income staying the same... I don’t think that’s right,” said one voter.

“I would vote yes. I think there a lot of things that go on, on the day-to-day, they go unnoticed that would fall by the waste side if the levy is not picked up,” said another voter.

If Issue 11 fails, county leaders warn that some services could face significant cuts.

“If the levy doesn't pass, it's going to be drastic cuts to our non-mandated services, and the non-mandated services are what I mentioned: senior services, extra medical care, mental health and drug addiction,” Conwell said.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.