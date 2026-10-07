Cuyahoga County Issue 10: developmental Disabilities levy on November ballot

CLEVELAND — This November, the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities has a levy on the ballot for the first time since 2005.

Issue 10 is a 2.25-mill levy that would help fund the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which serves about 15,000 individuals each year.

“We provide a variety of services from case coordination to therapies to housing and employment services. Really, everything someone with a developmental disability needs throughout their lifetime,” said Dr. Amber Gibbs, the CEO and superintendent of the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

That funding comes, in part, from a property tax levy passed in 2005. Now, more than two decades later, the board is asking voters to approve another levy.

“It's a 2.25 mill levy that will last 10 years. It will cost the average homeowner about 6.56 per $100,000 of home value,” Gibbs said.

If passed, the levy would raise about $94 million. Gibbs says that money would directly help fund the work the board does every day.

“We're very proud of the fact that 90% of our spending each year goes directly to people with developmental disabilities and their families. Only 10% of our budget is administrative, which is things like buildings where we provide services,” said Gibbs.

While some voters say they support the levy...

“Because resources in the community are so important for people with development disabilities and I feel there definitely not enough as it is so that’s great,” said one voter.

Others simply do not want to see a tax increase.

“I feel like we are over taxed in this county in general already, unless I know exactly where that money is going I would oppose that tax,” said another voter.

But if Issue 10 fails, Gibbs says the board would have to make cuts.

“We'll have to make some adjustments and reduce some programs. We will have to evaluate when we would go back to the voters and ask for support again,” Gibbs said.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.