Cuyahoga County leaders gather for summer safety plans

June 5 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and on Thursday, leaders from across Cuyahoga County gathered to share their plans to keep children and communities safe this summer.

News 5 Cleveland

Crime tends to spike during the warmer weather and often involves kids.

When kids get in trouble, like during the teen takeover of the Van Aken Market Hall, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss said he believes those kids are communicating unmet needs.

"They're sending us a message. They're telling us, we have nothing — that they view it — we have nothing to do so we're gonna do this and so our job is to educate them that there are alternatives," Weiss said.

City and county leaders said there are plenty of programs, resources and youth employment opportunities to keep kids out of trouble this summer.