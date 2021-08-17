Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identifies man found dead in Lake Erie near Lakewood Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A man found dead in Lake Erie along the Lakewood Park shoreline on Aug.14 has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was identified through fingerprints as Nathaniel C. Henderson, 45, of Rocky River, Lakewood police said.

Police said the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

Captain William O. Albrecht said any new details about the investigation will be released as they develop.

"Family members have been notified of his passing, and the Lakewood Police Department sends their condolences to Mr. Henderson’s family," he said on behalf of the department.

