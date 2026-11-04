Cuyahoga County’s developmental disabilities levy passes

CLEVELAND — Voters have passed Issue 10, a levy on the ballot that will help fund the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The 2.25-mill levy was the first time since 2005 that voters were asked to consider a levy for the agency. The Board of Developmental Disabilities serves around 15,000 residents each year.

The agency offers multiple services from case coordination to therapies to housing and employment services. Funding comes in part from the levy that was passed more than 20 years ago. Issue 10 will generate around $94 million.

Had Issue 10 failed, the agency previously told News 5 it would have had to make cuts.

WATCH MORE about the levy:

Cuyahoga County Issue 10: developmental Disabilities levy on November ballot

RELATED: Developmental disabilities levy on November ballot