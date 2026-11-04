Cuyahoga County’s health and human services levy passes

CLEVELAND — Voters went to the polls and approved Issue 11, a levy for the Cuyahoga County Department of Health that sought to increase funding to keep essential services running.

Issue 11 renews the existing 4.2-mill levy and adds a new 2.5-mill levy for 10 years. The increase will cost property owners an additional $87.50 for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

The funding will go directly toward health and human services programs that support many of the 1.3 million residents across the county, including seniors, children and the unhoused.

Health and Human Services served approximately 500,000 county residents last year. The programs are funded in part by federal dollars and the county levy.

WATCH MORE about the levy:

Cuyahoga County asks voters to approve Health and Human Services levy increase

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