Cuyahoga Valley National Park reopens Station Road Bridge in Brecksville following renovation 

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Bikers, walkers and nature explorers can all once again access the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath from Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville.

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park announced it has reopened access to the bridge after it had been closed for major renovation since November 2020.

Contractors used a paint specifically formulated to protect structures like bridges and tanks from rust. Temporary fencing will remain on the bridge to allow trail users to cross but not touch the metal surfaces as the paint cures.

“We know that closing the bridge restricted access to the Towpath Trail. We’re opening it even while the paint is still curing, so we’re asking people to respect the temporary fencing and not touch the railing or any other painted surface” said Acting Superintendent Lisa Petit in a news release.

The Station Road Bridge dates back to 1881. The bridge linked Station Road in Cuyahoga County to Pine Hill Road in Summit County.

Because bridges are often replaced, this is the only metal truss bridge of its kind left in Cuyahoga Valley, according to the national park.

In the past, the bridge was dissembled and shipped to Elmira, NY for repair in 1991. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

