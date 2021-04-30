Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumes summer train rides, explorer program on May 1

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will resume rides for the 2021 season on May 1.

The scenic rides will operate three days a week in May, Friday through Sunday, and fives days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, beginning in June.

The train will depart from Akron Northside Depot, Rockside Depot in Independence and Peninsula Depot in Peninsula.

The explorer program, which also resumes on May 1, is the bike aboard program that encourages visitors to get off the train and explore their park. Visitors can purchase a season-long pass or one-time pass to ride the train then bike, kayak, hike or run the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The explorer program will run on the same dates and times as the national park scenic program.

Due to COVID-19, seating capacity will be capped at 50%. Staggered seating arrangements have been made to ensure groups are 6 feet apart. Masks that cover the nose and mouth are required while boarding and during the ride unless a guest is eating or drinking.

To buy tickets, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.