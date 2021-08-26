Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to require proof of vaccination or negative test for North Pole Adventure ride

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) announced any patron 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of their scheduled North Pole Adventure ride.

All volunteers and staff on the train will be required to show their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test before boarding.

“Many like organizations and venues are implementing similar protocols,” said CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur. “It comes down to doing our part to keep our patrons, volunteers and staff safe.”

The COVID-19 vaccination and test policy will take effect beginning on Nov. 5 and includes North Pole Adventure and the Veterans Day train ride on Nov. 11.

CVSR said the policy will not impact any of CVSR’s programs or events before this date.

Guests, volunteers and staff are still required to wear masks while boarding stations, in depots, and aboard trains except when eating or drinking.

