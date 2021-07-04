Dino Safari drive-thru experience comes to Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Parma is getting prehistoric with Dino Safari in town and one local two-year-old is getting an extra special experience.

Lincoln George, a 2-year-old boy from Madison, won a Cretaceous Fourth of July Celebration, getting a visit from the life-size Triceratops from Dino Safari.

The George family won a contest online and got a special appearance with the life-size dinosaur for Lincoln and his friends to interact with up close and personal.

Dino Safari, being held at the Shoppes of Parma through July 11, lets guests take an exciting journey among creatures such as the Tyrannosaurus rex and the amphibious Spinosaurus.

During the drive-thru trek, guests learn about the dinosaurs along the safari tour through an audio narrator and there may other surprises in store along the way—like an earthquake or a dinosaur battle.

Each car is given a "Survival Pack" for the tour, which contains items such as a scavenger hunt and other activities for a more interactive experience.

Dino Safari is closed on Tuesday but runs every other day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are priced per-car for up to seven people and start at $49.95.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.

