CLEVELAND — Flu season is getting underway, and health officials in Ohio are reminding people to take precautions to protect themselves and others.

According to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health, 188 people were hospitalized across Ohio because of the flu during the week ending Nov. 7.

Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, said flu activity currently remains relatively low.

"We're primarily seeing influenza A, which is very typical. We don't typically see influenza B until later in the season. And as you mentioned, we're still very early in the season," Edwards said. "So we're not seeing a ton of cases, but we are just starting to see that increase that we always see this time of year."

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When it comes to prevention, Edwards said vaccination is an important step people can take to protect themselves from the flu.

She said scientists track how influenza viruses change and spread each year to predict which strains should be included in the next vaccine.

While the vaccine may not be a perfect match for every circulating strain, it can still provide protection. Edwards said the efficacy rate is about 30% to 60%, meaning the vaccine can reduce the risk of developing influenza by that amount compared with not being vaccinated.

"But the other thing that the flu vaccine does when we look at vaccinated and unvaccinated populations is we see fewer influenza deaths in the vaccinated population. And we see fewer hospitalizations, fewer ICU admissions," Edwards said.

Along with getting vaccinated, health experts recommend washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and regularly cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

With the holidays approaching, Edwards said it's important to think about others before gathering with family and friends.

If you're feeling sick, she recommends avoiding close contact with older relatives and others who may be at higher risk of complications.

"If I'm going to my family Thanksgiving and I'm not feeling well, maybe I forgo hugging the grandparents, because they're the highest risk," Edwards said.

She says people who are feeling very sick or have tested positive for the flu or COVID-19 should consider skipping gatherings altogether.

"I know nobody really wants to do that, but nobody also wants to put their grandparent in the ICU," Edwards said.

For more information about flu prevention and vaccination, visit the Ohio Department of Health's website.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.