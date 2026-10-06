Downtown Cleveland businesses urged to deck the halls for holiday contest

CLEVELAND — It’s only October, but before we know it, the rapid-fire rush of holidays will be here.

Downtown Cleveland Inc. is gearing up for cooler weather and festive times by bringing back, for the second year, its Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest.

The organization is encouraging businesses in the heart of the city to help deck the halls downtown by jazzing up their storefronts with lights, ornaments and other holiday knickknacks. Businesses can go all out with 3D displays, window scenes and more.

This is a contest where shoppers can stroll the streets and vote for their favorites. Cash prizes and bragging rights are on the line for the winners.

Organizers say the contest is a way to draw attention to businesses, build relationships with shoppers and generate excitement for the Nov. 28 WinterLand Kickoff at Public Square, which will feature food, music, family-friendly activities, a special light show and the city’s tree lighting.

The deadline to enter the decorating contest is Oct. 30, with storefronts needing to be decorated by Nov. 2.

For more information, visit Downtown Cleveland Inc. online.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.