East Cleveland considers charges against man who claims he was carjacked

The mayor of East Cleveland says the city is weighing charges against a man who filed a police report that claimed he and his children were carjacked at gunpoint. East Cleveland Mayor Sandra Morgan and documents provided by a repossession company state the carjacking never occurred and that the man's vehicle was repossessed.

The mayor issued a statement that calls the original allegations "materially inconsistent with information discovered during the course of a police investigation."

The statement continued: "False statements were made to law enforcement, public officials, the media, and fundraising platforms: conduct that may violate applicable provisions of Ohio law. Any determination regarding criminal charges rests with the appropriate prosecuting authorities.

"Let me be absolutely clear: this administration will not tolerate criminal conduct of any kind — that includes any conduct that undermines public safety, wastes public resources, or erodes public trust. If violations of the law are established, we will prosecute to the fullest extent permitted by law."

When informed that East Cleveland's mayor told News 5 the police department there believes the man filed a false police report, he denied it.

"Man, that's not true at all. I swear to God on my kids' life," he said. "I wouldn't have reached out to you guys and all that stuff if that wasn't true."

We have removed our original report from this website.