East Cleveland police officer shoots man; officer not injured, chief says

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An East Cleveland police officer shot a man on North Taylor Road in East Cleveland on Friday, Chief of Police Scott P. Gardner confirmed to News 5.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Taylor Road.

The man who was shot by the police officer was transported to University Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer who fired his service weapon was not injured.

Police have not yet said what prompted the shooting. Gardner said more details will be announced later.

