EYESORE NO MORE! The old Lakewood Hospital site is getting a multi-million dollar facelift

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — What is actually going to happen with the former Lakewood Hospital site?

It's a question many of you have asked, as the property has sat vacant for the last several years.

Thursday afternoon, crews will officially break ground on a multi-million-dollar, mixed-use project as it readies for redevelopment.

Groundbreaking nears for long-delayed mixed-use development on former Lakewood Hospital site

RELATED: Groundbreaking nears for long-delayed mixed-use development on former Lakewood Hospital site

Orange pile-ons, fencing and concrete barriers currently surround the site along Detroit Road and Belle Avenue.

It's the first steps toward progress for many who have patiently awaited change.

"It's gonna be great. It's gonna be great for the city of Lakewood, for Cuyahoga County," Carlos E Ramos, Owner of Tea Lab, said.

The space had previously been deemed an "eye-sore" and was affectionately called "the pit" by many people passing through the area.

The former Lakewood Hospital initially closed back in 2016 and was demolished years later.

The sprawling space will soon transform into a mixed-use project titled "Lakewood Common."

The $119-million overhaul will include hundreds of housing units, 25,000 square feet of retail space, a parking garage and a public plaza for everyone to utilize.

Another large part of the project is parking.

Developers with CASTO promise that there will be plenty of options, both private and street.

A more than 530-spot parking garage will be constructed there, too.

Officials say the project will promote walkability while also highlighting the charm and heart of Lakewood.

“The City of Lakewood is excited to see this project break ground and for this site to come to life again and become a center of activity for our community,” Mayor Meghan F. George said.

Residents as well as business owners are eager for the possibilities.

"I'm ecstatic. I mean, I know we're in for a long two years of dirt and dust, but it's been a long time coming. I think it's eight or nine years now," Ramos said.

The project will be completed in phases.

It's expected to be tentatively finished in spring 2028.

"I got to see the plans, I got to go to meetings, and they really put a lot of thought. And that's probably what took the most amount of time. The city was involved. They wanted to make things—not just a place for people to shop, people to live, some people are transients—there's apartments, there's houses coming in there. It's gonna be a great thing," Ramos said.

News 5 will Follow-Through on the groundbreaking this afternoon and will talk with city leaders and residents.

The groundbreaking is set for noon and will be hosted by CASTO and the City of Lakewood.

For a full look at the plan and development, click here.