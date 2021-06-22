Fairview Park woman loses nearly $7,000 after caller poses as Amazon worker

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — A Fairview Park resident lost $6,900 after someone claiming to work for Amazon convinced her to purchase iTunes gift cards because she had a fraudulent charge that was made on her Visa account, according to the Fairview Park Police Department.

On June 16, a Fairview Park woman received a call from someone who claimed to work for Amazon. The person said she had a fraudulent charge of $499.99 on her Visa account. The fake employee told the woman to download the app called "Anydesk" onto her computer and enter the amount of $500.

Anydesk is a software that gives remote access to personal computers.

She followed the caller's directions, but the amount entered into her account was changed to $5,000.

She was told to buy $4,500 in iTunes gift cards to make up for the difference, scratch off the security foil on the back and provide card numbers to the scammers.,

In addition to the money she spent on gift cards, an additional $2,400 was taken from her bank accounts.

Fairview Park police are investigating and the woman was told to change her bank account information.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement:

"Any customer that receives a questionable email, call or text from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will take action, if warranted."

Suspicious calls or emails from people impersonating Amazon employees can be submitted to: stop-spoofing@amazon.com.

How to tell if an email or phone call is really from Amazon. Click here.

