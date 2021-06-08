Rocky River man loses over $124,000 after 2 men pose as Amazon security

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River man lost over $124,000 after two men claiming to work for Amazon convinced him his personal account was in danger and that he needed to move his money to a newly set up account, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

A resident on Linden Road in Rocky River reported he was a victim of fraud on May 24.

The resident told police that on May 7 he received a call from two men claiming to be from Amazon security who advised him that an unknown person accessed his personal account and had tried to charge $900 to it.

The men, still identifying themselves as security, helped the resident set up an online account and attach his bank account to it.

The men convinced him that he needed to move his money to the new online account.

A total of $124,322 had been removed from his account before he realized he had been a victim of fraud.

The Rocky River Detective Bureau and Fraud Department are investigating.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement:

"Any customer that receives a questionable email, call or text from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will take action, if warranted."

Suspicious calls or emails from people impersonating Amazon employees can be submitted to: stop-spoofing@amazon.com.

How to tell if an email or phone call is really from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201909120

