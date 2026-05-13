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Fatal hit-and-run overnight in Bedford Heights

Police in Bedford Heights investigating a deadly crash.
Pedestrian killed in Bedford Heights
Posted

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating what they believe was a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Bedford Heights.

It happened around 12:08 a.m. in the 23000 block of Aurora Road. That's when police received a 911 call saying an individual was lying in the roadway "possibly as the result of a hit and run accident."

Police discovered a 33-year-old male "suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle."

News 5's overnight photojournalist was on the scene:

Bedford Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the man dead.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau at 440-786-3267.

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