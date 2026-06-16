Former Brooklyn police officer sentenced to 90 days in jail for assault

A former Brooklyn police officer was sentenced to 90 days behind bars after pleading no contest to assault charges.

Paul Stein was accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head after she spat on him last September.

Former Brooklyn Police officer pleads no contest to misdemeanor assault charge

RELATED: Former Brooklyn Police officer pleads no contest to misdemeanor assault charge

The incident was captured on body camera footage, and Stein was fired because of it.

"I had a long, rewarding career, and I lost that career over a split second. I reacted to a vile act, and I wish I could take it back," Stein said.

This is not the only legal trouble Stein is involved in, as he is facing a civil rights lawsuit in Cuyahoga County.

It claims he, the city of Brooklyn, its former police chief and five other officers violated the civil rights of a Maple Heights man by failing to investigate Stein and helped him cover up alleged crimes.

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