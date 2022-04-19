Garfield Heights police seeking info on shooting that injured 7-year-old girl

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Garfield Heights Police Department is seeking info on a shooting that injured Nyarria Green, a 7-year-old girl, while she was in her home in early March.

Police said on March 3 at 1 a.m., gunshots were fired in the area of Grand Division Avenue and East 94th Street. One of the bullets struck 7-year-old Nyarria in the head with a stray bullet while she was in bed.

“I’m still angry. I’m very angry because I don’t know how to tell my daughter that she’s not going to look the same,” said Shernisha Chaney, the girl's mother, when News 5 spoke to her in March.

Chaney said that doctors will have to remove Nyarria’s right eye and replace it with a prosthetic.

She said that it was nothing but God’s hedge of protection that spared her child’s life.

“I have strong faith in my God because I serve an awesome God, he is worthy to be praised because my daughter is here today,” said Chaney. “She’s here today, she’s fighting and she’s getting stronger and stronger every day.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or the Garfield Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840.

