Gas plume prompts emergency response at Howmet Aerospace facility in Cuyahoga Heights

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS — Emergency crews were called to Howmet Aerospace’s manufacturing facility on Harvard Avenue in Cuyahoga Heights on Wednesday morning after a contractor collecting waste nitric acid released a plume of gas from a truck collecting the liquid.

Nitric acid is used in metal etching operations.

Rob Morrison with Howmet said the incident happened around 11 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the affected area was evacuated, and emergency crews responded to the property.

Morrison said a few people received on-site medical attention due to concerns about inhalation.

Crews are continuing to check the area for any residual effects.

Morrison said he does not anticipate any impact on production beyond Monday.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.