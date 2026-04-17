Gas prices push lawn care costs higher, leaving some Northeast Ohio residents scrambling

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Rising gas prices aren’t just hitting drivers at the pump; they’re also driving up the cost of keeping lawns trimmed this spring.

“It’s a big squeeze,” Nancy Wadsworth said.

For senior homeowners like her, lawn care is a necessity, not a luxury.

She pays $50 every two weeks to maintain her yard.

But cutting it herself isn’t an option.

“Could you imagine me pushing a lawnmower with a cane? I don’t think so,” she said.

Living on a fixed income, even small increases add up.

Lawn care companies said they’re feeling the pressure, too.

“We’re getting smashed with these prices,” said Ryan Trivisonno, who owns NCR Design LLC, a local landscaping company.

Before the busy season has even begun, he says fuel costs are already cutting into his bottom line.

“Almost two grand every week just filling up,” he said. That’s about 50% more than last year.

Instead of raising prices on customers, Trivisonno said he’s had to adapt, even expanding his business beyond basic lawn care.

“We’ve added services like tree removal and hauling trash,” he said.

Just a few years ago, that wasn’t necessary.

Some families are opting out of professional services altogether.

“It just seems like an expense we’re not interested in paying,” said Jamila Edwards.

Her family is now handling yard work on their own.

“My husband does the mowing,” she said. “The gas prices are crazy.”

For those still paying at the pump, whether for their car or their mower, every penny counts.

“That rewards card helps,” Trivisonno said, pointing to gas loyalty programs that can shave “five to 10 cents a gallon” off fuel costs.

As gas prices continue to climb, both homeowners and businesses are being forced to adjust.

