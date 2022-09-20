Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host mobile pantries at multiple Cuyahoga County libraries

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank announced on Tuesday that they are teaming up with multiple Cuyahoga County Library locations to host mobile pantries.
The pantries will be available at the following locations on the following dates:
- Bedford Branch Wednesday, September 21 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM
- Brook Park Branch Wednesdays, September 28, October 26, November 16 from 2:00 – 3:30 PM
- Brooklyn Branch Mondays, October 10, November 14 from 12:00 – 1:30 PM
- Garfield Heights Branch Wednesdays, October 5, November 2 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Maple Heights Branch Tuesdays, October 11, November 8 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Parma Heights Branch Wednesdays, September 21, October 19, November 16 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Parma-Snow Branch Tuesday, October 4 from 3:30 – 5:00 PM
- South Euclid-Lyndhurst Branch Tuesdays, September 27, October 25, November 22 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Warrensville Heights Branch Thursdays, October 13, November 10 from 1:30 – 3:00 PM
Food will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis.