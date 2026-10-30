Halloween excitement holds strong despite cost concerns

CLEVELAND — Halloween is fast approaching, and as families across Northeast Ohio put the finishing touches on their costumes and decorations, some are also facing higher candy prices.

The National Retail Federation expects Halloween spending to reach a record $13.5 billion this year, with $4.1 billion going toward candy.

But for some Cleveland-area residents, rising costs aren't dampening the holiday spirit.

For Luther Heggs, Halloween is a big tradition — and his yard makes that clear. Every year, it transforms into the Heggs House of Horror.

Every inch is filled with pumpkins, witches, animatronics and other decorations, many of them handcrafted by the retired radio engineer, host and DJ. He's been creating elaborate displays for three decades.

News 5 Cleveland Luther Heggs said he's scaled back his display in recent years but still enjoys Halloween and bringing smiles to people of all ages.

"It's the spirit of Halloween I grew up in the '60s, and man, hundreds and hundreds of kids would trick or treat every night. Everybody would be all dressed up, and you'd come home with bags full of candy," Hegg said. "When I started doing this display many years ago, hardly anyone was trick-or-treating, so we started adding one animatronic after another. I started making things by hand, and over 25 years later it turned into this mega event where we'd get 5,000 to 6,000 people."

While Heggs said he doesn’t see those same crowds anymore, the display still draws an impressive number of visitors.

"We’re keeping that spirit alive because the kids are just having a blast. And I have a grandson Jayden— he loves this.”

When asked whether rising costs have changed his Halloween plans, Heggs said they haven't.

"Not really. People are amazed that I put on a display like this and I still give out candy," Heggs said. "I go, 'Well, that's what Halloween is about!' You got trick-or-treaters — you want to give them some treats. So we give them lots of candy."

Lindsay Geiser shares that same enthusiasm, saying her neighborhood typically welcomes hundreds of trick-or-treaters.

"It's a great time. We have a great neighborhood," Geiser said. "We usually get a good 400 to 500 kids. It's always a blast."

She said higher prices haven't changed her approach to shopping.

"Honestly, because of the holiday, we kind of just accept it for what it is. Obviously, prices are higher, but we're just going to buy in bulk and hope," Geiser said.

In Chris Davisson's yard, skeletons help set the Halloween scene. He said this holiday is his favorite, while his wife prefers Christmas.

He plans to add animatronics to the display Saturday, and when it comes to handing out candy, he's not cutting back.

"I think last year we passed out like 800 pieces," Davisson said. "We just started buying earlier."

For Heggs, it's all about making sure the holiday remains enjoyable, no matter what.

"Halloween is meant to be fun and that's what I'm trying to keep alive — just the fun."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.