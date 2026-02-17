Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's how you can cheer on NEO native Laila Edwards in gold medal game

Laila Edwards
Carolyn Kaster/AP
United States' Laila Edwards controls the puck during the third period of a women's ice hockey semifinal match between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Laila Edwards
The United States women's hockey team has made the gold medal game, and Cleveland Heights' own Laila Edwards will be taking the ice.

New Heights Grill in Cleveland Heights will be holding a watch party on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

They will be raffling off a signed Edwards jersey.

Edwards has made history as the first Black woman to play for the U.S. Olympic women's ice hockey team and was on the biggest stage of the push for gold so far.

Monsters host Olympic watch party to support Cleveland Heights' own Laila Edwards on Team USA

