Holy Name High School teached placed on leave amid investigation

An investigation is underway into a teacher at Holy Name High School.

In an email sent to families, the principal said the investigation stems from an allegation that the teacher demonstrated "poor judgment" during class.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave, and the school is conducting an investigation.

The principal said the school takes all student concerns seriously and is committed to responding quickly.

On Sunday afternoon, the Diocese of Cleveland sent the following statement regarding the incident:

"Holy Name High School administrators became aware of poor judgement being demonstrated by one of its teachers during a class. The school has placed the teacher on administrative leave pending further investigation.



The health and wellbeing of its students is the highest priority for Holy Name, and its leadership team takes all allegations of poor judgment very seriously. Any further action, if necessary, will be determined in accordance with school policies."