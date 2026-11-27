CLEVELAND — There’s some extra holiday spirit in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood as the House From A Christmas Story celebrates its 20th anniversary as a museum.

“You’re basically at the center of Cleveland tourism. When people come to Cleveland, they come to the Rock Hall and they come to us,” said Ryan Rosu, a tour guide at the House From A Christmas Story.

News 5 Cleveland The House From A Christmas Story opened as a museum in November 2006. It has since become one of Cleveland’s top attractions.

Friday’s chilly rain didn’t keep visitors away. Folks were snapping pictures and posing in front of the house used during some of the filming of the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story,” which has created a lifetime of laughs and memories.

The home opened as a museum in Nov. 2006. Rosu has been a tour guide for several years.

He explained it’s always a festive time of year onsite, but things ratchet up as Christmas nears.

“This is when we really start peaking, and so we’ll have days that you get a thousand people… 15-hundred people,” Rosu said.

From the iconic leg lamp to rooms restored to recreate the Parker family home, there’s much to take in.

On Black Friday, some of the actors from the movie were at the home meeting fans, and there were raffles.

News 5 Cleveland The iconic leg lamp is displayed in the front window of the House From A Christmas Story.

More anniversary celebrations are planned throughout the holiday season.

Visiting the home was a bucket-list moment for local resident Lucille Thomas.

“I’ve been here for years, years, years, never came,” Thomas said.

“So my family decided to come, and I’m so excited. I feel like a kid again,” Thomas added with a smile.

Making it even more special was the fact that her family, including her great-great-grandchild, was in town from Dayton and got to experience the museum, too. She said watching “A Christmas Story” every year is her family’s tradition.

News 5 Cleveland Lucille Thomas and her family paid their first visit to the House From A Christmas Story after years of watching the movie.

“We watch it all the time. While I’m cooking I’m watching it — laugh at the same stuff,” Thomas said. “I can play the part. I really could.”

From here on out, watching Ralphie and the crew will mean a little more for Thomas.

“Now I’m happy,” she said.

I asked the family if their field trip was a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.

“Thumbs up,” they answered.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.