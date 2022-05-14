Hundreds gather for 'Bans off our Bodies' protest in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — On a warm Saturday at Cleveland’s Willard Park, hundreds of people showed up for what they called their fight for reproductive freedom. The protest in Cleveland was part of other abortion rights rallies that happened across the country.

The widespread protests come as some worry the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe V. Wade while others say the outrage over it is misplaced.

“Abortion is healthcare. It’s part of our constitutional rights now and it should not be taken away. We are here to protest our being kicked out of the constitution,” said Iris Harvey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

The outrage comes after a leaked draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court, which suggests the nation’s highest court could overturn the landmark case and lead to drastic changes in abortion legalization in the country.

The draft does not represent any final position, but it is sparking concern that abortion legality will be left up to the states. In places like Ohio where there is pending legislation, it could spell the end of the practice.

Anti-abortion groups like Right to Life Northeast Ohio say they are already focused on the next steps.

“I do see a future where abortion is banned, but I see a future where abortion is banned where communities are coming alongside women and families,” said Allie Frazier, director of Right to Life Northeast Ohio. “And we’re saying we're ready to embrace you, we're ready to meet you, have whatever you need. What are you going through? How can we help you?”

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks gestation. There are nine abortion clinics still open in the state.

Both sides of the heated debates are watching the nation’s capital to see what happens next.

