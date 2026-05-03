Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Hundreds turn out at 'River Sweep' to help clean Cuyahoga River

Despite Saturday morning's cold and snow, hundreds of volunteers were present for River Sweep.
Hundreds turn out to help clean Cuyahoga River
River Sweep cleanup
Posted

Despite the cold and snow on Saturday morning, hundreds of volunteers were present for River Sweep.

The one-day cleanup—which began in 1990—focuses on protecting the Cuyahoga River by removing garbage from the Cuyahoga River Corridor.

A team from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office was among the volunteers picking up trash.

This is the sixth year workers at the prosecutor's office rolled up their sleeves to help.

This year, 220 employees and family members cleaned seven locations.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.