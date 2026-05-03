Hundreds turn out at 'River Sweep' to help clean Cuyahoga River

Despite the cold and snow on Saturday morning, hundreds of volunteers were present for River Sweep.

The one-day cleanup—which began in 1990—focuses on protecting the Cuyahoga River by removing garbage from the Cuyahoga River Corridor.

A team from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office was among the volunteers picking up trash.

This is the sixth year workers at the prosecutor's office rolled up their sleeves to help.

This year, 220 employees and family members cleaned seven locations.