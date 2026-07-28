IKEA is finally coming to Northeast Ohio

After years of Northeast Ohioans having to drive to Columbus, Crocker Park announced that IKEA is coming to Westlake.

"Bringing IKEA to Crocker Park has been years in the making," said Ezra Stark, CEO of Stark Enterprises. "This announcement reflects years of strategic planning, strong partnerships, and our commitment to continually elevating Crocker Park with brands people truly want to experience. IKEA isn't simply another retailer—it's a destination that will draw visitors from across the Midwest, strengthen our regional economy, and further establish Crocker Park as one of the nation's premier mixed-use destinations."

IKEA will open where the former Dick's Sporting Goods was located.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

“We had a very short list of 'best-in-class' retailers we believed could truly transform this key anchor location, and IKEA was our number one choice,” said Lidia Saluan Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing for Stark Enterprises. “We are thrilled to welcome one of the world's most recognized home furnishing brands to Crocker Park. This is about more than activating a premier retail space—it's about creating a destination that will attract visitors from across the region, enhance our retail mix, and reinforce Crocker Park's position as one of the nation's leading mixed-use lifestyle centers.”

The store is expected to open in spring 2027.

"This isn't just another tenant announcement—it's one of the most significant retail milestones in Crocker Park's history," said Stacie Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Stark Enterprises. "IKEA is one of the few retail brands that inspires people to travel. Welcoming them to Crocker Park is a testament to the strength of our market and the unique mixed-use experience we've built here. For more than two decades, we've cultivated a vibrant destination that brings together retail, dining, entertainment, residential and office offerings in one place. The addition of IKEA further enhances that experience and gives Northeast Ohio residents and visitors alike another compelling reason to visit Crocker Park."

IKEA will be a small-format store.

And yes, it will sell Swedish meatballs.

Earlier this year, the world's largest furniture retailer announced it would open new stores across the country.

IKEA announces it will open new stores across the US

RELATED: IKEA announces it will open new stores across the US

IKEA, known for its low-cost, ready-to-assemble furniture and home goods, reported $5.3 billion in total sales for the fiscal year that ended in August 2025.

The furniture retailer has stores in more than 30 countries.

Currently, the closest IKEAs are in Columbus, which is 115 miles away, and Pittsburgh, which is 107 miles away.

