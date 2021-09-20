Intruder who forced way into residence, began altercation shot, killed by North Olmsted homeowners

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A North Olmsted homeowner shot an intruder after the intruder forced her way into the residence and began an altercation on Sunday evening, according to the North Olmsted Police Department.

Around 10:52 p.m., officers were called to a home on Mastick Road for report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers discovered that a 21-year-old woman had forced her way into the residence on Mastick Road and began fighting with one of the homeowners who is 79 years old.

The other homeowner, a 69-year-old woman, fired her gun and struck the intruder in the abdomen/chest area, police said.

Police said the woman who forced her way into the home and was shot was transported to Fairview Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The homeowners told police they don't know the intruder.

The incident remains under investigation.

