Jaiden Tunson’s family calls for justice, unity and action against gun violence

Monday morning, the family of 17-year-old Jaiden Tunson, a Shaker Heights High School senior who was shot and killed last week in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, joined community members and city leaders to call for justice, unity and investment in the fight against gun violence.

The news conference was held inside Mt. Sinai Friendship United Church in Cleveland and addressed the profound sadness Tunson’s death has caused among loved ones and the broader Cleveland and Shaker Heights communities.

“Before there was a headline, before there was a police report and before this press conference there was Jaiden. A young man with a life, a high school senior at Shaker Heights High School with a family, a future and people who loved him,” said State Rep. Darnell Brewer (D-Cleveland).

Brewer went on to say, “Today the school, the family, the community, not just Shaker Heights but a whole community is grieving. A 17-year-old lost his life in broad daylight near E. 130th and Buckeye. A place where people live, work, play and raise their children. So, think about that for a moment. A 17-year-old. A life just beginning. Dreams need to be fulfilled, milestones his family will never get to experience."

Leaders said they wanted the news conference to focus on three priorities: thanking the community for its prayers, compassion and support; emphasizing that the family wants justice, not retaliation; and highlighting the need for action and investment in local organizations working in Cleveland neighborhoods to prevent violence and provide support grieving families.

“Together—not just when times are hard—we have to come together literally to say what are we willing to invest to ensure that our children are able to live,” said Myesha Watkins, Administrator of Cuyahoga County Office of Violence Prevention. “We have to do better as leaders. We have to do better as a county. As a city. As a country. There is no way that the number one cause of premature death for our children should be gun violence. There is no way that children should have access to firearms. When you think about how hard it is for young people to get a bus pass, a ride to school, quality education- but its so easy for them to go to an alley to get a firearm. What do we need to do? Thoughts and prayers are just becoming another hashtag. It’s not enough. We have to do better.”

The news conference came the same day that 18-year-old shooting suspect Khalil Woods Jr. appeared in court, charged with aggravated murder in connection with Tunson’s homicide. Woods was arrested Saturday in University Heights. A judge set his bond at $1.5 million.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department Khalil Woods Jr. is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jaiden Tunson, a senior at Shaker Heights High School.

In addition, a 19-year-old turned himself in to the Homicide Unit, and his charges are currently pending.

Cleveland Police Department The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man pictured above, who is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jaiden Tunson.

The Cleveland Police Department said via email, "Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person involved in this crime. Information can be provided by calling the anonymous tip line at 216-252-7463 or via www.25crime.com. The individual in the picture could be armed. Caution should be taken."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.