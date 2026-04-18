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Julian Wood's legacy lives on in every step at Juju’s Dino Dash

North Olmsted community runs, remembers and raises thousands in honor of 3-year-old Julian Wood.
Hundreds gathered Saturday morning in North Olmsted for the second annual Juju’s Dino Dash, a race created to honor the life of Julian Myles Wood, a young boy whose life was tragically cut short.
Julian Wood's legacy lives on in every step at Juju’s Dino Dash
Juju's Dino Dash
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NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — What started as heartbreak is now a movement of love.

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning in North Olmsted for the second annual Juju’s Dino Dash, a race created to honor the life of Julian Myles Wood, a young boy whose life was tragically cut short.

Runners of all ages, many dressed in dinosaur costumes, filled the grounds at North Olmsted High School Stadium, turning grief into something visible: community.

The event featured a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile option, both starting at 9 a.m., along with a free kids dash for children 8 and under earlier in the morning.

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