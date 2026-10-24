LAKEWOOD, Ohio — In Lakewood, where short-term rentals have become a growing concern, the City Council is considering a six-month halt on new rentals while members work to develop regulations.

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Lakewood City Council to consider 6 month pause on new short term rentals

“Too frequently, we're just shrugging our shoulders and saying, ‘Neighbor, you got to live with this, and we'll get around to it eventually.’ And that's not good enough,” said Tom Bullock, Lakewood City Councilman at Large.

Bullock says short-term rentals have created a range of concerns for neighbors.

“Parking, noise, a rotating cast of characters, a changed sense of their neighborhood character. Sometimes safety concerns,” said Bullock.

That's why Lakewood City Council is considering the six-month pause, giving members time to develop and agree on regulations.

“Those are typically pauses on a market for allowing time to get a more detailed regulation or policy, so the city can decide. ‘Okay, here's the real solution or approach we want to take in the future’,” said Bullock.

Ralph Piunno has lived in Lakewood's Birdtown neighborhood for years, with several Airbnbs nearby.

“I've had generally very good experiences. No problems. We haven't had any of the party houses. I've heard of some in the city,” said Piunno.

Piunno says he'd like to see stronger safeguards and supports a pause on new rentals while the city works out the details.

“I don't think we have instituted if something goes wrong in like some of the party houses, they don't have the contacts and the people in place to be able to get a hold of somebody quick to resolve issues,” said Piunno.

He also worries that an increase in short-term rentals could further limit the city's housing supply.

“I do am concerned if they grow a lot. You're taking away housing that could be available for long-term residents because there's always a shortage of housing in Lakewood,” said Piunno.

But Conor O'Malley, who owns an Airbnb in Lakewood, says short-term rentals provide an important option for visitors.

“We don't have any hotels in Lakewood and being a densely populated community with a lot of families, families that have visitors. I think Airbnbs in general have been an asset,” said O'Malley.

He acknowledges that some rentals have caused problems but says regulations shouldn't go too far.

“The things that I don't think should be added with this craziness with rules and number of feet from a school or time limits on how people, you know, those things just they just don't make sense,” said O'Malley.

Instead, O'Malley says the city should focus on addressing the behaviors that generate complaints, like parties and noise.

“The issues that people think about when they think about nuisance Airbnb is parties, noise. You know stuff like that, and probably you like a three-strike program,” said O'Malley.

Both Piunno and O'Malley support a pause on new rentals while the city works through its options.

Council could vote on the proposed moratorium at its next meeting. But the timeline for finalizing new regulations and what those rules will look like remains unclear.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.