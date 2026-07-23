Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School closes suddenly

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — In a surprise email, The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School informed parents it is closing, just weeks before the school year was set to start.

According to the letter, the school has faced financial challenges, including lower admissions, rising operational costs and uncertain government funding.

We reached out to the school through email to which it responded, "There are no spokespersons for the school available at this time."

One parent, who is a News 5 employee, said the school has notified parents that the Board of Trustees has authorized reimbursements for 2026-27 prepaid tuition.

In the parent letter, the Board of Trustees announced the school will close on Aug. 15. It also said the school will help students find another school to attend and host a webinar for parents.

Parent reaction

Thursday afternoon, News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson spoke to parents and students, who expressed their frustration at the sudden news.

"I feel sad, frustrated. It's a process. I go from being very angry to very, very devastated. Devastation," parent Erica Skubovius said.

Skubovius has no idea where her 13-year-old son Brayden will go to school come fall.

About 200 families received the letter which said the board of trustees were led to make the "difficult decision" to shut down the school.

The school has been around for 63 years and offers programs for students as young as eighteen months through eighth grade.

