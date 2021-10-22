WATCH: Attorney General Yost gives update on shooting death of Vincent Belmonte by police officer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost gave an update Friday on the police shooting death of Vincent Belmonte in January 2021.

Belmonte, 19, was shot and killed after investigators said he jumped out of a stolen car that was being chased by police and told officers they were going to have to kill him before he reached for a gun.

But video from the incident released by police did not appear to show the shooting.

Activists have called for answers, accountability and action

