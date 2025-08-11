Lyndhurst Police investigate fatal shooting of 38-year-old man

The Lyndhurst Police Department is investigating after a 38-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night.

Police were called to the 5000 block of South Sedgewick Road at 7:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Dorian Holt lying on the floor of the garage with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Hillcrest Hospital, where he later died.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed an acquaintance allegedly shot him after an argument in his garage.

U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested the man in the Cincinnati area.

His identity has not been released at this time.