Man and woman arrested in connection to homicide death of 4-year-old Euclid boy

EUCLID, Ohio — Two adults identified as "household members" of a Euclid home where a 4-year-old boy was found unresponsive and who later died at a hospital last week, have been arrested in connection to his death, according to the Euclid Police Department.

A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cleveland on May 10 after warrants for murder were issued for both of them.

Euclid police said the two were scheduled to appear Wednesday in Euclid Municipal Court on murder charges.

The murder charges are in connection to the death of 4-year-old Musiah Wadud, whose death was first investigated as suspicious.

On May 5, Euclid police officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of East 260th Street for a report of a 4-year-old child, later identified as Musiah Wadud, who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police administered CPR until the Euclid Fire Department and paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Autopsy results from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the boy died from blunt impact to the head, neck, torso and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal and soft tissue injuries.

Three other young children, ages 10 and under, were removed from the home by child protective services. One child who was removed required hospitalization.

Euclid police said it started investigating his death immediately and after gathering information from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, warrants for murder were issued for the man and woman.

"The Euclid Police Department would like to recognize and thank members of the family, the public, the Department of Child and Family Services, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the this investigation that ultimately led to two arrests.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of Musiah Wadud. The Euclid Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to those responsible for his tragic death."

